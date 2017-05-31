Would you rank the Saints as one of the NFL’s Top 10 most talented teams?

Kristian Garic and Deuce McAllister WWL Radio

WWL.com

VIDEO: What is Deuce looking forward to in tomorrow's Saints OTAs?

Can the Saints secondary be truly special?

May 31, 2017 - 6:50 pm
Saints OTAs (Offseason Team Activities) opens to the public again on Thursday at Saints' Camp in Metairie.  

Kristian Garic & Deuce McAllister sat down at our WWL Radio studios to chat about what they are looking forward to at camp tomorrow.

Deuce says, "I want to see who's playing fast.  I want to see who has picked up the offense from a strategy standpoint."

He also went on to talk about what could be a really good Saints' secondary this season.  "It's based off of health.  You're talking about five guys you lost last year because of health.  The talent is there."

Watch the full video below.

