Who's winning and losing roster spots on Saints?

2 preseason games into the 2017 season and the Saints roster picture has become a bit clearer. Spots are still being solidified, but there have been a few guys who I feel have shown enough already to earn the Fleur Di Lis on their helmets. On the flipside, there are also some players whose days are likely numbered in New Orleans.

First, let’s hit the positives…

*Winning*

Tommylee Lewis – Brandon Coleman started out as the practice stand-out at wide receiver, but as we close camp Lewis has been the man. He might not look like an NFL WR at 5ft7, but as former Saint Lance Moore told us, “he plays a lot bigger.” Lewis has speed to stretch the field and has made some impressive grabs.

Another big plus in his favor is Lewis’ kick/punt return ability.

Al-Quadin Muhammad – Some off the field troubles in college at Miami got the defensive end kicked off the team. Even though he didn’t play a single snap in 2016, the Saints still saw enough pass rush potential in him to use their 6th round draft pick on. Muhammed has shown off his speed to get to the QB and then caused us to really pay attention when he showcased a spin move in the preseason opener against the Browns.

Here is another solid rush by #97 Al-Quadin Muhammad. Uses the spin move this time #Saints pic.twitter.com/pM9ua4YKJb — Christian Lok (@Lok12Lok) August 15, 2017

The 6ft4, 250 pounder has totaled 2 sacks so far along with a tackle for loss. No doubt we could see him in a rotation along with Alex Okafor and Hau’oli Kikaha at the DE spot opposite of Cam Jordan.

Chris Banjo – SPECIAL TEAMS STUD! Banjo was like a heat seeking missile in LA against the Chargers with 4 tackles in the return game. The 27 year old safety has shown us he can do more than just fly down field to make a tackle as well.

One of our plays of the day Friday, #70 Mitchell Loewen forces Ryan Nassib to throw the pick, Chris Banjo gets it. Loewen was good again. pic.twitter.com/w95ZbN7PIE — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) August 4, 2017

He played in 7 games a year ago for the Saints after the Packers parted way with him. Banjo’s here to stay and might even wind up a special teams captain.

*Losing*

Stephone Anthony – It’s hard to figure out what’s gone wrong with the former 1st round draft pick. Anthony led the team in tackles his rookie year in 2015 and looked to be young talent on the rise. But a move from middle to the strong side in year 2 resulted in not much playing time. There was talk of him not being able to identify key situations so this year in camp, Anthony was at the weak side. He appeared to be making strides, but has been missing in action for over a week now for undisclosed reasons. There is just too much quality competition at linebacker and not practicing seals the deal for me.

Josh LeRebius – Clearly getting the football to the quarterback is a lot harder than we all may think. But I’ve never seen so many high snaps in my life then at a Saints practice; and it is a daily occurrence. The main man at center, Max Unger, is close to a full return and when that does happen, LeRebius is a sure thing to be cut. If you can’t get the ball to #9 correctly and consistently, you have no business being here.

Travaris Cadet – The running back pack is stacked and Cadet being banged up at the moment doesn’t help him. He’s at practice but is wearing a red non-contact jersey. That’s not the reason he’ll be cut though. The emergence of 3rd round pick Alvin Kamara is. Cadet’s role was minimal to begin with and there is no reason to give him snaps that could instead belong to Kamra.