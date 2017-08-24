Kristian's projected Saints 53 man roster - v2.0

The Saints and the rest of the NFL have to trim their 90 man roster down to 53 players by Sunday September 3rd. Injuries to front line players during camp have been minimal so right now the roster is easier to project. New Orleans faces Houston on Saturday in the third preseason game of the season and here is how the projected roster stands for me.

Quarterback (2)

Drew Brees

Chase Daniel

Surprise Cut: Does Garret Grayson qualify as a surprise cut. After all the team bounced him from the roster to the practice squad last season.

Practice Squad Candidate: I could see the Saints adding a young Quarterback off another roster to their practice Squad, if they think the Garret Grayson project isn't working out. Three years for a third rounder is enough time to see if he can develop.

Thoughts: The Saints traditionally have carried 2 QB's and Grayson and Ryan Nassib hasn't done enough to provoke the team into changing tradition.

Running Back: (5) 7 total

Adrian Peterson

Mark Ingram

Alvin Kamara

Daniel Lasco

John Kuhn

Surprise Cut: Travaris Cadet will likely be cut before week one, but brought back at some point this season when injuries start to mount at various positions, if he isn't scooped up by another team. I don't see his path on the roster because of Kamara, and he's third on the depth chart as a kick and punt returner.

Practice Squad Canddiate: Darius Victor might find his way on the practice squad along with Trey Edmonds, but don't be surprised if they add a different player from another roster.

Thoughts: AP, Ingram, and Kamara are easy to project. Daniel Lasco gives them really good value as insurance and on special teams.

Wide Receiver (5) 12 total

Mike Thomas

Ted Ginn Jr

Willie Snead III

Brandon Coleman

TommyLee Lewis

Surprise Cut: Corey Fuller, had a really nice OTA and mini camp. His training camp has been marred by injuries that allowed TommyLee Lewis to emerge as the teams 5th wide receiver. Fuller could re-emerge if he has a big final two preseason games but as of right now TommyLee has outplayed him.

Practice Squad Candidate: De'Quan Hampton who was added late in camp has opened some eyes. He's a massive target and could compete for the active roster next season.

Thoughts: In my first roster projection I had the Saints keeping six wide outs but Corey Fuller hasn't produced much in two preseason games and that roster spot is too valuable.

Tight End (3) 13 total

Coby Fleener

Michael Hoomanawanui

Josh Hill

Surprise Cut: It's not really a surprise that the Saints would cut Clay Harbor. He will get another shot on another roster but injuries slowed him in camp and didn't do enough to impress. You could say the same thing for Tight End John Phillips. If you the Saint decide to keep four Tight Ends I think Phillips would be the fourth over Harbor

Practice Squad Candidate: Braedon Bowman, another late addition to compete for a roster spot. HIs niche' is special teams and can get you some snaps as pass catcher in a pinch. This is a nice insurance policy to have if you have an injury or two at the position.

Thoughts: I could make the case the Saints keep four tight ends but when we get down to the linebackers and defensive backs the cuts become harder so they might want to save a roster spot.

Offensive Line (8) 23 total

Ryan Ramczyk

Adnrus Peat

Max Unger

Larry Warford

Zach Strief

Senio Kalemete

John Fullington

Josh LeRebius

Surprise Cut: Landon Turner made this roster last year but hasn't done enough in camp to stick around.

Pracitce Squad Candidate: Jerry Ogukwe is versatile at guard and tackle

Thoughts: With Terron Armstead on his way back from shoulder surgery and ahead of schedule the Saints are challenged with depth at the offensive line. If any of the front line guys go down it could be really really scary. Once Armstead returns from the active roster likely after the teams week 5 open date, Josh LeRebius could be a casualty.

Defensive line (9) 32 total

Cameron Jordan

Alex Okafor

Hau'oli Kikaha

Trey Hendrickson

Darryl Tapp

Sheldon Rankins

Alquadin Muhammad

Tyler Davison

David Onyemata

Surprise Cut: Tony McDaniel

Practice Squad Candidate: Mitchell Loewen is a player I debated on the active roster but the team might feel like they can slip him through waivers.

Thoughts: I have the Saints keeping 6 defensive ends, but keep in mind Cameron Jordan, Darryl Tapp, and Trey Hendrickson all can kick inside and play tackle in sub packages etc. Much to Seth Dunlaps displeasure Darry Tapp is on this roster for a number of reasons.

Linebackers (7) 39 total

A.J Klein

Manti Te'o

Alex Anzalone

Craig Robertson

Nate Stupar

Mike Mauti

Stephone Anthony

Surprise Cut: Adam Bighill came from the CFL and while he had a good camp his size limits him and there a guys like Nate Stupar and Mike Mauti that are better on special teams.

Practice Squad Candidate: Adam Bighill & John Walton

Thoughts: I thought about cutting Stpephone Anthony cause I see it he's the teams fifth linebacker based on performance and availability (he's been hurt and has missed over a week of camp) but ultimately when you're a first round pick you get the benefit of the doubt as he probably will with the Saints for one more year.

Defensive Backs (11) 50 total

Kenny Vaccaro

Vonn Bell

Marcus Williams

Chris Banjo

Marshon Lattimore

Delvin Breaux

P.J Williams

De'Vonte Harris

Ken Crawley

Sterling Moore

Rafael Bush

Specialists (3) 53 total

K-Will Lutz

P-Thomas Morstead

LS-Justin Drescher