Kristian: Eagles trade LS Jon Dorenbos to Saints for draft pick

The Saints have made a trade with the Eagles for long snapper Jon Dorenbos, according the Philadelphia team Twitter account. The Saints are sending the Eagles a 2019 7th round pick in exchange for Dorenbos.

The Saints had two long snappers to start training camp in Thomas Gafford and Chase Dominguez, but a week into camp the team cut both of them and signed Justin Drescher who snapped for the Saints since 2010. Drescher is praised with being an accurate snapper, but there is something the Saints might not like about him as the team’s long snapper. Perhaps it's velocity. Giving up a draft pick for a long snapper is interesting but not surprising.

The trade account has been confirmed by a league source with knowledge of the situation.

Dorenbos entered the league in 2003 with the Bills and landed in Philadelphia in 2006 where he spent 11 seasons.

Let the competition begin for the Saints long snapping duties.