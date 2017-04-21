Tim Zimmer's NASCAR preview & fantasy picks for 4/21

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns this week after taking a one week hiatus due to the Easter holiday. This week drivers will bump, scratch and maneuver their way through the “Last Great Colosseum”, aka Bristol Motor Speedway. Lap times in this race are normally fifteen seconds with drivers completing 4 of the 500 laps in a little over a minute. One key note, qualifying on Friday was cancelled due to rain so drivers will start based on point standings.



Last year’s Food City 500 winner Carl Edwards is retired so this year will bring us a new champion. Some favorites include the Penske Team of Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, Stewart-Hass Racing’s Kevin Harvick and Joe Gibb’s top driver Kyle Busch.



The best team in racing this year has been Team Penske. Brad Keselowski has two wins and six straight top-six finishes so far through seven races. Keselowski also has two wins at Bristol Speedway but struggled here last season. He comes in as the Vegas favorite at 6/1 odds. I expect the same dominance from the #2 car that we’ve come to see all season with a top ten finish on Sunday.



His teammate Joey Logano has two wins and four top ten finishes in the past five races in Bristol. The #22 car is coming in with three straight top five finishes this season and could possibly pick up his first checkered flag of the season.



My pick to win on Sunday, Kyle Busch will start from the seventh position. The #18 car has led the most laps of all active drivers in the past four Bristol races (448 laps). Busch hasn’t had much luck so far this season with only two top five finishes. I expect the #18 M&M’s Toyota to take the checked flag once again on a race track where he’s been to victory lane five times in his career.



Some other drivers that could be in the running at the finish include Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr and Ryan Blaney. Larson and Truex Jr will both start in the top five, where six of the past eight winners have won from that starting position. Blaney who’s shown speed all season will try to use his aggressive style of racing to stay up front. The #21 car will start sixth in the race.



They’ll have two practices on Saturday that begin at 7:30am and 10am CT on FS1. The Food City 500 begins at 1pm CT Sunday on FOX.

Fantasy NASCAR Lineup

Starters

A) Kyle Busch

B) Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney

C) Ty Dillon

Bench

A) Kevin Harvick

B) Chase Elliot, Jamie McMurray

C) Daniel Suarez

You can follow Tim Zimmer on Twitter at @timzim1613 for his race analysis and weekly fantasy picks.