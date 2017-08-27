Saints sound defensive play continues

Ok once again yes it’s only pre-season but for the third time in as many games the New Orleans Saints Defense is trying to shed a bad reputation from being well bad. And the best way to do that is by playing consistently.

The Saints Defense shutout their second straight opponent and the Saints have been scored on in just 2 of the 12 quarters played in three preseason games. Sure it just pre-season and the quality of QBs the Saints have faced has not been that great. But again all the Saints can do is line up the opponent they face and do their best.

​So all I am doing here is simply pointing out what the Saints have done for three weeks. New Orleans is 2-1 in pre-season games and their defensive numbers, for the first time ever at any point in the Sean Payton Era, are better looking than the Saints offensive numbers.

The Saints have allowed 20 offensive points scored in three games surrendering an average of 6.7 point per game. The Saints have allowed 716 yards of total offense which is an average of 238.7 yards per game allowed.

But wait the numbers get even more impressive. In three games the Saints opponents have combined to go a meager 14-of-48 on third down conversions for 29% which is very good by NFL Standards. Cleveland went 4-of-14, the Chargers were 5-of-17 and Houston was 5-of-17.

The Saints have allowed only 194 rushing yards on a combined 72 carries. That comes to a grand total of 64.6 yards rushing per game allowed and only 2.7 yards per rushing attempt. Opponents have combined for 522 yards passing coming to only 174 yards per game with the Saints D picking off two passes in three pre-season games.

And I wrap up with the two (in my opinion) most impressive stats the Saints have put up and that being sacks and what they have allowed in 39 offensive possessions faced. The Browns, Chargers and Texans each had 13 offensive possessions against the Saints totaling 39 overall. In those 39 possessions the Saints have forced 26 punts, allowed just three TDs (all by the Browns), four turnover on downs, three possessions ended the first or second half. And the Saints picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.

The Saints are on a current eight quarter shutout streak with the only points the Black and Gold Defense has allowed was in the second and fourth quarter in their first pre-season game against the Cleveland Browns.

I think that one of the most encouraging signs in the Saints ability to consistently rush the passer. There is a good mix of veteran players, younger guys that are looking to take that next step. And the rookie players that have made an instant impact most notably Al Muhammed.

Obviously the Saints will be graded on how they play defense in the regular season. But everyone has to start somewhere and right now it’s only right and just to point out that New Orleans is playing sound defense and there has been what looks to be substantial upgrades in each phase of the defense.

Only time will tell. But right now the Saints Defense is trending in the right direction!