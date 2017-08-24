Resident Pros: Saints and Texans two-step through joint practice

The Saints and Houston Texans have been facing each other in the pre-season for the last

For those of you that were looking for a scuffle, fight or some sort of skirmish to breakout well too bad because that did not happen. In fact the closest thing to any kind of altercation took place early on when Saints DB Raepheal Bush put his shoulder into Texans FB Dare Ogunbowale causing #44 to thrust to the ground in which looked more like a hard core collision instead of the minor bump it actually was. You could hear a few Texans Players talking under the breath expressing how they did not approve of that. But there was no fight at practice between the Saints and Texans.

The Saints Defense took (Deke’s Opinion) another step forward in their practice with the Texans. New Orleans did a good job of applying pressure on all Houston QB’s throughout the practice.

LB A.J. Klein, DB’s Sterling Moore and Vonn Bell looked sharp and kudos has to be rightfully given to rookies Marcus Williams and Malik Foreman. In fact if there were a Saints player of the practice it would be hard not to go with Malik Foreman.

Foreman was active during practice. “He (Foreman) had a great day. He had interception in the Red Zone and he broke up two passes. He’s a rookie and has a tough road in making the team but he’s fast and he has been taking advantage of his chances on the field,” said the Cajun Cannon Bobby Hebert.

Deuce

Saints RT Zach Strief held his own versus the Texans J.J. Watt in one on one action today between New Orleans and Houston. Deuce said that Offensive Guards Larry Warford and Andrus Peat both had some good exchanges but both also got beat on exchanges in one on one action as well.

“I think that overall I would give the edge to the Texans with our Offensive Line trying to pass protect against the Texans Defensive Line. We (Saints) did not get blown away. But I would give the edge to the Texans,” said Deuce.

Considering the Texans had one of the leagues best defensive units and arguably the best set of DE’s in the NFL in Watt and Clowney the Saints would seemingly have to be pleased with their showing in pass protection against the Texans.

Deuce also pointed out that the Saints had a good showing on two-minute defense. “I thought the Saints showed good poise and made things difficult on the Texans during the two minute drill. Vonn (Bell) made a nice play on the ball stopping the Texans scoring threat.”

Saints second year Safety Vaughn Bell picked off a Tom Savage pass ending the Texans scoring chances in two-minute work.

The Cajun Cannon’s Highlights

As always the CC was writing down notes in a way that only he can keep up with. Bobby’s notes yielded that QB Drew Brees hit WR Michael Thomas for about 20 yards but in a real game Thomas would have scored.

Drew Brees hooked up with WR Brandon Coleman on a 30 yard TD. “Coleman got wide open on the far side and Drew put the ball right in Coleman’s Hands,” Hebert said. Bobby was pleased with Rookie DE Al Muhammad as he recorded a sack as did Ashaad Mabry.

Bobby also gave high marks to Vonn Bell for his productive day that featured an interception and a pass break-up. “Overall I think the Saints got better as a team and the way the defense finished up in two-minute drills was impressive.”

The Saints and Texans will have a walk through on Friday inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome and the two teams will end the week as they square off against each other Saturday Night.