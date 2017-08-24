WATCH: Sean Payton impressed with defense today against Texans

Today was the last full padded practice of training camp for the Saints, held jointly with the Houston Texans at team camp in Metairie. However, Sean Payton scoffed at the idea that the remaining practice days or games would be any less meaningful.

"Man we're not in a break mode," Payton said. "Tomorrow we are in the dome, helmets and shells. We will play the (Texans) on Saturday."

One thing he was impressed by today was the two minute drill defense by the black & gold against the Texans offense.

"Yea, absolutely," he smiled. "It's something that's important so we keep practicing it. It allows you to react to things that you aren't used to seeing."

Watch Payton's full press conference in the video below.