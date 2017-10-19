Warmer and drier weather expected in Louisiana this winter

(WWL.com)

NOAA released their winter outlook saying La Nina will dictate a warmer and drier winter in Louisiana for a second year in a row, moving winter weather away from the southeastern U.S. State Climatologist Barry Keim says the weather could be setting up for a repeat of 2011.

"The Midwest was exceptionally wet, we were exceptionally dry and in drought here in Louisiana", Keim said. "But yet it was so wet up in the Midwest, all this water came raging down the Mississippi River, while we were still in drought here."

Keim says the last few weeks of dry and warm weather are a precursor of this coming winter according to NOAA.

"We've been running exceptionally dry across the state, running well below 50 percent of normal. We're actually teetering on the edge of drought even now. The forecast for the next several months does not really bode well", Keim said.



Does this mean there won't be cold snaps to affect Louisiana? Keim says don't put the coats away.



"Just because the long term forecast does call for warmer than normal, it doesn't mean we won't get an Arctic intrusion and we won't get a cold blast here or there", Keim said.



The winter forecast will be revised by NOAA in Mid-November.