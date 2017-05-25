New Orleans, LA VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in New Orleans, LA
68°
Clear
HUMIDITY 63%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND South 0 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS

Is it fair to say that President Trump's constant condemnation of the news media contributed to a Republican candidate "body slamming" a reporter?

Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara

Seth Dunlap, WWL.com

VIDEO: Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara after OTAs

Kamara talks about his first impressions in the NFL

May 25, 2017 - 2:19 pm
Categories: 
Saints

Perhaps the most explosive player taken by the Saints in this year's NFL draft is running back Alvin Kamara from Tennessee.   Kamara is getting his first taste of the NFL with the recently completed rookie minicamp and now team OTAs.  He spoke to the media following today's workout and talked about his first impressions of the league, and what it's like to play next to future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson.

See the full video below.

Tags: 
alvin kamara
Saints
ota
NFL
offseason
By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.