VIDEO: Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara after OTAs

Perhaps the most explosive player taken by the Saints in this year's NFL draft is running back Alvin Kamara from Tennessee. Kamara is getting his first taste of the NFL with the recently completed rookie minicamp and now team OTAs. He spoke to the media following today's workout and talked about his first impressions of the league, and what it's like to play next to future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson.
See the full video below.