VIDEO: Bobby, Deuce, & Deke react to Saints OTAs

Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister, and Deke Bellavia attended today's Saints OTA in Metairie. The team did 7 on 7 drills, and featured newcomer Adrian Peterson in routes out of the backfield. There was a heightened sense of competition even during these drills.

Bobby Hebert said the competition at wide receiver caught his eye.

"Talk about a young receiving group," Hebert remarked. "Corey Fuller is the veteran with about four years of experience . . . I think a lot of competition there, and a number of positions."

Meanwhile, Deuce was watching Adrian Peterson having success catching the ball out of the backfield.

"Right now he looks smooth," McAllister said. "He looked natural catching the ball. I think it's a process for him"

Get the full reaction from Bobby, Deke, and Deuce in the video below.