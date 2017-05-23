Shed now surrounds New Orleans' removed statues

ONLINE STREAM
Never miss a story or breaking news alert! Listen at work or while you surf.
Following an outcry over the city of New Orleans' Confederate monuments being stored in a scrap yard, workers have completed erecting shelter around them.
According to WWL's Scoot, officials with Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office said the original plan was to send the monuments to a warehouse after their removal, but the warehouse they had in mind wasn't adequately prepared. That's when the decision was made to place the monuments outdoors in a scrap yard.
The mayor's office today shared these photos of the buildings that were set up around the monuments, until the city decides what to do with them.