Shed now surrounds New Orleans' removed statues

Following an outcry over the city of New Orleans' Confederate monuments being stored in a scrap yard, workers have completed erecting shelter around them.

According to WWL's Scoot, officials with Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office said the original plan was to send the monuments to a warehouse after their removal, but the warehouse they had in mind wasn't adequately prepared. That's when the decision was made to place the monuments outdoors in a scrap yard.

The mayor's office today shared these photos of the buildings that were set up around the monuments, until the city decides what to do with them.

