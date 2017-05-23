New Orleans, LA VIEW FULL FORECAST
Shed now surrounds New Orleans' removed statues

Chris Miller
May 23, 2017 - 2:11 pm
Categories: 
Race issues
Local News

Following an outcry over the city of New Orleans' Confederate monuments being stored in a scrap yard, workers have completed erecting shelter around them.

According to WWL's Scoot, officials with Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office said the original plan was to send the monuments to a warehouse after their removal, but the warehouse they had in mind wasn't adequately prepared. That's when the decision was made to place the monuments outdoors in a scrap yard.

The mayor's office today shared these photos of the buildings that were set up around the monuments, until the city decides what to do with them.
 

Tags: 
Confederate Monuments
Mitch Landrieu
Robert E. Lee
P.G.T. Beauregard
Jefferson Davis
Battle of Liberty Place monument
