Saints to hold joint practices with Chargers during training camp

Kristian Garic reporting, @KristianGaric

The New Orleans Saints are expected to hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers before their August 20th preseason match up in L.A.

This comes as no surprise with the Saints holding a bulk of training camp at the teams training facility in Metarie this summer. "You had to see this coming in a way just because the Saints start the season with three out of four games on the road, and I think Sean (Payton) wants to get his team battle tested and prepared for the road by practicing against the Chargers for a few days," explained Saints color analyst Deuce McAllister.

The dates and times of the practices have not been announced by either team. The Saints are also expected to hold joint practices in Metairie with the Houston Texans prior to the their preseason contest of the season on August 26th