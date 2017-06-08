New Orleans, LA VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in New Orleans, LA
83.7°
Clear
HUMIDITY 38%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND East 1.3 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS

Do you believe James Comey or Donald Trump?

Los Angeles Chargers logo

USA Today Sports

Saints to hold joint practices with Chargers during training camp

The teams will practice together before their preseason matchup

June 08, 2017 - 7:06 pm
Categories: 
Saints

Kristian Garic reporting, @KristianGaric

The New Orleans Saints are expected to hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers before their August 20th preseason match up in L.A. 

This comes as no surprise with the Saints holding a bulk of training camp at the teams training facility in Metarie this summer.  "You had to see this coming in a way just because the Saints start the season with three out of four games on the road, and I think Sean (Payton) wants to get his team battle tested and prepared for the road by practicing against the Chargers for a few days," explained Saints color analyst Deuce McAllister.  

The dates and times of the practices have not been announced by either team.  The Saints are also expected to hold joint practices in Metairie with the Houston Texans prior to the their preseason contest of the season on August 26th  

Tags: 
New Orleans
Saints
Los Angeles
Chargers
NFL
Training camp
preseason
Metairie
By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.