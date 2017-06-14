Saints add veteran DT for tryout

Kristian Garic reporting, @kristiangaric

Veteran Defensive Lineman Tony McDaniel is trying out with the Saints during the teams mini camp that wraps up tomorrow at the teams training facility on airline drive. McDaniel is 32 years old and has been in the since 2006 with 5 different teams. He was most recently with the Seattle Seahawks last season. With Nick Fairley's status still up in the air, McDaniel would provide the Saints with some insurance if he's unable to play this season, after medical opinions found that his heart conditioned from earlier in his career has worsened.

McDaniel has 11.5 sacks in his 11 seasons in the league, after entering the league in 2006 as an un-drafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars.