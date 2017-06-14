New Orleans, LA VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in New Orleans, LA
86.2°
Mostly Cloudy
HUMIDITY 72%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND North 3.8 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS

Which newly acquired assistant coach will make the biggest difference for the Saints?

Tony McDaniel Seahawks

USA Today Sports

Saints add veteran DT for tryout

DT Tony McDaniel joins the team at mini camp

June 14, 2017 - 1:11 pm
Categories: 
Saints

Kristian Garic reporting, @kristiangaric

Veteran Defensive Lineman Tony McDaniel is trying out with the Saints during the teams mini camp that wraps up tomorrow at the teams training facility on airline drive. McDaniel is 32 years old and has been in the since 2006 with 5 different teams. He was most recently with the Seattle Seahawks last season.  With Nick Fairley's status still up in the air, McDaniel would provide the Saints with some insurance if he's unable to play this season, after medical opinions found that his heart conditioned from earlier in his career has worsened.

McDaniel has 11.5 sacks in his 11 seasons in the league, after entering the league in 2006 as an un-drafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tags: 
tony mcdaniel
Nick Fairley
Saints
New Orleans Saints
NFL
Free agency
mini camp
offseason
By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.