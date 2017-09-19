LSU finalizes contract with the company that will grow medical marijuana

(WWL.com)

LSU has taken the final step in the medical marijuana contract process, which means patients with debilitating conditions could have the drug in their hands some time next year.

LSU vice president for Agriculture Dr. Bill Richardson says the agreement with the cannabis company GB Sciences is done; and he predicts they’ll be moving quickly to begin cultivation.

"The are going to be responsible for the growing, extracting, processing and distribution of the medical cannabis," said Richardson.

Richardson says GB Sciences has a first-class production and research facility. He says he visited the operation in Las Vegas a few weeks ago and was extraordinarily impressed, especially with their commitment to medical.

"And that was the thing that we were most impressed by," said Richardson. "We're interested in research on the medical side, not the recreational side."

Richardson says he doesn’t know when the drug will be available in 2018, because they have to make sure everything is done right.

"We've been methodical with it the whole way, and we're not going to violate that now," said Richardson.