Hurricane season closes tying several records

The 2017 hurricane comes to an end today and it will go down as one of the most active seasons we have seen. Hurricanes Nate and Tropical Storms Cindy and Harvey made landfall in Louisiana this year. State Climatologist Barry Keim says overall, many records going back 167 years were tied.

"17 named storms is tied for the ninth busiest season, ten hurricanes is tied for the eighth most hurricanes in a season and six major hurricanes is tied for the fourth most major hurricanes since 1851."



Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria made huge impacts on the U.S. and Puerto Rico this year. Keim says the U.S. mainland had escaped devastating impacts for quite a while.



"We went from Wilma in 2005 the year we got hit by Katrina and Rita. We went all the way up until this season before the mainland of the United States got hit by another major hurricane and it was Hurricane Harvey."



Keim says the 17 named storms are the most we’ve seen since 2005 and there are a couple of factors on why the tropics were active.



"For most of the season, sea surface temperatures were running above normal which helped produce the high number of storms and also the absence of an El Nino which helps to mitigate the storms."