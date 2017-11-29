Drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee daily could be linked to living longer

Research in the British Medical Journal which posted evidence from studies, is showing the benefits of drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day, and suggests that there is a link to a lower risk of early death.

"A decreased risk of all-cause mortality or dying, a decreased risk in heart related or cardiovascular mortality and heart disease as well as a decreased risk in certain types of cancer," said Dr. Benjamin Springgate, LSU Health Internal Medicine and Public Health.

He says, given the amount of coffee consumed across the globe, it's important to know the health benefits.

"Here in our own country, we've seen a dramatic increase over time and the number of different types of coffee, and the frequency that people drink coffee so it's important for us to investigate the effects that this can have," Springgate said.

However its not for everybody. Dr. Springgate does say it's important to consider that for pregnant women, it would be a good idea to discuss drinking coffee with their doctor and that coffee may be linked to a very small increased risk of fracture in women.

"I think that it's not worth going out and starting to drink coffee because of potential health benefits at this point, but I think that if one already drinks coffee, this can be a little bit of reassurance," Springgate added.