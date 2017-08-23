Deke: Yes it’s pre-season, but Saints D has been stout

It’s like the need to give a disclaimer here when talking about the New Orleans Saints Defense. Yes it’s only pre-season. Yes the Saints took on one of the most beat-up O-Lines in football. And the two QB’s the Saints had to defend are not very good. So there is the disclaimer for all of the hate and doubters that are about to try and punch holes through what I’m trying to explain here.

Even with all of the above information being laid out, I’ve come to the conclusion that the New Orleans Saints Defense has improved. Keep in mind that all any team can do at this point of the season is face the schedule that is in front of them.

And the very same people that are saying that this is only pre-season and that the Saints barely beat a wanna-be kind of team are the very same people that would be more inclined to give the Saints some credit had they beaten the Patriots, Steelers, Seahawks or Cowboys last week instead of the Chargers. But then I would say doesn’t the same pre-season logic apply to all teams? To me it does.

The Saints 1st team defense has been pretty consistent across the board in their first two games. And overall the entire body of work defensively in two games the Saints have not looked too bad at all.

Let’s dig into the numbers that prove the Saints are better on defense. Looking back at pre-season game #1 versus the Browns the Saints Defense allowed a total of 312 yards of offense. The Browns had 241 yards passing, 71 yards rushing and Cleveland scored 20 points.

It should be noted that the Saints first team defense allowed two yards on 10 plays, zero First Downs and three Punts. Not too shabby! And against the Los Angeles Chargers the Saints Defense clamped down even more.

The Chargers finished with no offensive points, 158 yards of total offense with 92 yards passing and 66 rushing yards. What stands out even more is what the Saints Defense did in the second half of the game against the Chargers.

The Black and Gold D faced 28 offense plays allowing only 38 yards, four first downs and the Browns were only 1-of-7 on third down conversions after going 4-of-10 in the first half. The Saints Defense forced nine punts, recovered a fumble, picked off a pass and the Chargers turned the ball over on downs in all 12 of their offensive possessions.

So in two preseason games the Saints Defense overall has allowed a total of 20 points (three TD’s), 16 Punts, two turnover on downs, one fumble recovery, one interception and the other drive saw the Browns snap the ball to end the game.

Again it is only pre-season but the Saints Numbers are not too bad. The Saints are currently third in total defense in the NFL and seventh in scoring defense allowing 10 points per game. And it should be noted that the Saints are tops in the NFL through two pre-season games with a total of 12 sacks. New Orleans had a total of 30 sacks in 16 regular games in 2016.

Sure we all know it is the pre-season. And yes the Saints have faced two of the lower tier teams in the AFC with average, more like below average quarterback play from their first two opponents.

Let’s be real the Saints have a long way to go. And coming off three straight losing seasons with a combined 21-27 overall record, most people from all walks of life are going to raise an eyebrow when pre-season stats are brought up.

But you have to start somewhere and in the Saints case if we are watching the building of a defense then lets say later this season in about week 10 or 12 all of what we are currently talking about will be validated and the Saints will be vindicated in the form of more wins and a possible playoff berth.

But if now then we can always resort back to our ever so often and sadly far too often used “wait til next year.”