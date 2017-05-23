Can the Saints get back to the postseason?

The Saints begin off-season workouts today. New players are getting together with veterans to start learning the Sean Payton system.

Have the Saints improved enough to win a few more games this season, and make it back to the playoffs, or will it be a fourth year of 7-9?

"Probably another 7-9," said on fan. "We're in a really tough division now. Atlanta got good players and Tampa Bay did"

"I think we need to do more work on the defensive side," said another fan, "to help Cam Jordan on the pass rush."

Nevertheless, fingers are crossed, and hopes are for the best:

"Believe me, they're looking pretty good," said one of the more optimistic fans, expecting to see a return to kind of teams that won playoff games in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2013.

